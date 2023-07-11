Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

OZK opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 399,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

