Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 8,970 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. 753,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,124. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.