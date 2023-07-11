Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $527.90. 264,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,616. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

