Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 287,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

