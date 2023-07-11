Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.14. 545,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,044. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

