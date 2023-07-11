Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.19. 975,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.72 and its 200-day moving average is $381.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.