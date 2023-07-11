Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.06. 149,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

