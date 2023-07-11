Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGDV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 131,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

