Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 675 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,655. The firm has a market cap of $256.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

