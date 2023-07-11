Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DJD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 4,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,909. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

