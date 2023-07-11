Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 994 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.6% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Corteva Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

