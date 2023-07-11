Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.12. 139,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average is $250.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.