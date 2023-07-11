Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.55

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 145118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 45.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

