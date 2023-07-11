Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Target Price to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.73) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

Tharisa stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Tharisa has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.