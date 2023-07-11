Bernstein Bank Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $90.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bernstein Bank from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE remained flat at $58.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

