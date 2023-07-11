Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.46. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 874,946 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $4,908,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9,038.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 247,936 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

