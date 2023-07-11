Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.46. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 874,946 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $4,908,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9,038.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 247,936 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Meat
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.