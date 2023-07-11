BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,322,000 after purchasing an additional 288,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,705,000 after buying an additional 185,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

