Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 84,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 759,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

