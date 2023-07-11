Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $11.69 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $49,632.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00195227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

