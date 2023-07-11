Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.02 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $30,581.78 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $594.11 billion and $15.02 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00896588 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00128785 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019158 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,426,818 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.