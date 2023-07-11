BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.45 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.21 million and $1.45 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,983,011 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

