BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
BGR stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
