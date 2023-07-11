BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BGR stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.