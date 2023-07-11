BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,179. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

