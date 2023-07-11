BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $9.38 on Tuesday, hitting $705.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

