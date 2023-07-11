BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BKN opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

