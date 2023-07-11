BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 326,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 8,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.