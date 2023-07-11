BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

