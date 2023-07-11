BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.