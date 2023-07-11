BNP Paribas Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

JTKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($19.18) to GBX 1,524 ($19.61) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.92) to GBX 1,760 ($22.64) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,600.32.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

OTC JTKWY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.