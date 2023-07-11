Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.70) price target on the stock.
BOKU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.72). 448,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.12 million, a PE ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157 ($2.02).
