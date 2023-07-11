Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.70) price target on the stock.

Boku Stock Performance

BOKU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.72). 448,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.12 million, a PE ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157 ($2.02).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

