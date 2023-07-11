Bone ShibaSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.83 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $280.72 million and $13.83 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

