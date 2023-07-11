Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.