Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

