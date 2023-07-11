Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $86,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

BMY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 3,713,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

