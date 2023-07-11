British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.40) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.76) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.75 ($5.90).

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 314.80 ($4.05). 2,831,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($18,836.85). Also, insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,936.73 ($77,108.88). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,486 shares of company stock worth $19,467,301 and sold 48,380 shares worth $15,660,565. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

