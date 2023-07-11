Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $34.71

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

