Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,587 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Brookfield worth $193,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

