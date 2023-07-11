Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

