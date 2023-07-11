Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,439. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
