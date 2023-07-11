Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,439. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.