Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
