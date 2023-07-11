Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

