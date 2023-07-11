Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

