Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.70.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
