Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

LON CMCL opened at GBX 955 ($12.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.44. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 805 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.75). The company has a market capitalization of £183.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,264.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

