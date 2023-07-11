Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.22. 539,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,764. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

