Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 3%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.26. 360,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,150,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.