Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 3%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.26. 360,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,150,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

