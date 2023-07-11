Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNAF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CDNAF opened at $136.73 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

