Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CAT traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,996. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.