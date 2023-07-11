Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,453,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.36. 320,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,602. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.73 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

