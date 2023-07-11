Caprock Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.94. 951,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,775. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

