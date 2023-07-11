Caprock Group LLC Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,609 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned 5.01% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,208,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,764. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

