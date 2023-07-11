Caprock Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. 442,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

