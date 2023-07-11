Caprock Group LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,474 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,854,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

